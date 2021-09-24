According to the official website, the date has been extended due to “technical problems”.

The registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 has been extended by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur till 28 September. According to the official website, the date has been extended due to “technical problems”.

Aspirants can apply for the exam by visiting the official website.

The last date for candidates to apply with late fees is 1 October. The edit window for making changes in the GATE 2022 application, in case of defective applications, will open on 26 October. The last date for rectifying the applications is 1 November. After paying a late fee, applicants can make changes in their paper, exam city, and category till 12 November.

Steps to apply for GATE 2022:

― Visit the official website at https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/

― Click on the link for the 2022 GATE exam that is available on the main page

― A new page will open. Complete the registration process and log in to fill the GATE 2022 application

― Upload the needed documents and pay the exam fee

― Submit the form. Save and download a copy for future

Direct link to apply for GATE 2022.

The admit cards for the test will be available on 3 January, 2022. The exam is set to be conducted by IIT Kharagpur on 5,6, 12, and 13 February. The paper will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs), numerical answer type (NAT) questions, and multiple select questions (MSQs).

Two new subjects have been introduced this year, NM (naval architecture and marine engineering) and GE (geomatics engineering), taking the total number of papers in GATE 2022 to 29.

The exam is open to students who have completed their education in Science, Engineering, Technology, Arts, Architecture, or Commerce. Candidates who are in their third year, or higher, of any undergraduate (UG) course can also apply for the exam.