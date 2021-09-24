GATE 2022: Registration without late fee to end today; visit gate.iitkgp.ac.in to apply

For applicants belonging to the General category, the registration fee is Rs 1,500 and the late fee amount is Rs 2,000.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 application process will end today, 24 September. Aspirants can visit the official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in, to register themselves for the exam. However, candidates can apply for GATE 2022 with a late fee payment till 1 October.

For applicants belonging to the General category, the registration fee is Rs 1,500 and the late fee amount is Rs 2,000. For reserved category candidates, the regular application fee is Rs 750 while the late fee amount is Rs, 1,250.

Simple steps to apply for GATE 2022:

Step 1: To register yourself, go to the official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link 'Apply Online'

Step 3: As the new page opens, register yourself and then log in using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill the required details in the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee

Step 5: After verifying the information, submit the GATE 2022 filled form. Save a copy and take a printout

Check the direct link to apply here: https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/apps.html

Here's the list of documents needed to register for GATE 2022:

- Valid identity proof

- Passport size photo

- Category certificate (if applicable)

- Signature (scanned copy)

- Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

- Date of birth proof/certificate

- Graduation or qualifying examination certificate

- Thumb impression (scanned)

- Address proof

The exam will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. It is scheduled to be held on 5, 6, 12, and 13 February next year.

Taking the total number of papers to 29, two new subjects namely GE (geomatics engineering) and NM (naval architecture and marine engineering) have been introduced this year.

Aspirants who have completed their education in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, Commerce, or Arts are eligible to apply. Applicants who are in the third year or higher of any undergraduate (UG) course can also register for the test.

As revealed earlier, the admit cards will be made available for the registered candidates on 3 January, next year. Students have to bring a copy of their hall ticket and original photo identity document while appearing for GATE 2022.