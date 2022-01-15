GATE 2022: Admit cards released by IIT-Kharagpur at gate.iitkgp.ac.in; check direct link here

. In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the authorities have decided to conduct the GATE 2022 in computer-based mode only.

The admit cards for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 have been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. Applicants can check and download their GATE 2022 hall tickets by visiting the official website at https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

GATE 2022 admit card: Here's how to download

Visit the official website of GATE - https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/

On the homepage, click on the login button in order to download GATE 2022 hall tickets

Enter credentials such as your enrollment number and password, and solve the arithmetic expression on the page before pressing submit button

The GATE 2022 Admit Cards will appear on your screen

Check and download GATE 2022 hall ticket for future reference

Use this direct link to check and download the GATE 2022 hall ticket.

As per the schedule available on the official website, the GATE 2022 examination will be held on 5, 6, 12, and 13 February this year. The exam will be conducted in two sessions - the timings for the forenoon session is 9.00 am to 12.00 pm and the afternoon session will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the authorities have decided to conduct the GATE 2022 in computer-based mode only.

Applicants can check the official schedule here.

Two new papers- Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM) and Geomatics Engineering (GE)- have been added by IIT-Kharagpur this year. The result of the GATE 2022 will be declared on 17 March this year. The preparation of the exam centres and miscellaneous activities such as sanitisation and display of seating arrangements will be done on 4 and 11 February.

Applicants must know that the exam for CS, CE, EE, ME and EC papers in GATE 2022 will be conducted in multiple sessions, as per the official schedule.

Earlier, the GATE 2022 admit cards were scheduled to release on 7 January this year, but were deferred by the Institute.

For more details about GATE 2022 syllabus, course structure and other details, candidates can keep visiting the official website - https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in.