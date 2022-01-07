GATE 2022: Release of admit cards postponed by IIT-Kharagpur; no new date announced

Candidates can visit the GATE website to view the announcement at https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/

The hall tickets of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will not be released today, 7 January. The release of the hall tickets has been rescheduled by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. No new date for downloading the GATE 2022 admit cards has been announced by the institute.

According to the GATE 2022 official website, “Date of Downloading GATE 2022 Admit Cards will be announced shortly”. Candidates can visit the GATE website to view the announcement at https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/.

The website also warned candidates to be aware of fake information, SMS, articles circulating regarding GATE 2022 hall tickets and only check the official website of the exam for any updates.

Process to download GATE 2022 hall tickets (once released):

Visit the official website at https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/ Click on the link for the GATE 2022 hall tickets that is available on the main page Enter the required login details such as your password and login-id to access the GATE portal The GATE 2022 hall ticket will appear on your screen Check the GATE admit card to verify your personal details and save a copy of it for future use

GATE 2022 will be held on 5, 6, 12 and 13 February, according to the official schedule. The exams will be held in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in two sessions. The first GATE session will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second GATE 2022 session will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Two new papers- Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM) - have been added by IIT- Kharagpur this year. The results of the exam are expected to be declared on 17 March this year, as per the official website. Applicants can view the official GATE 2022 exam schedule here.

For more information related to the exam syllabus, course structure, paper style, and so on, applicants can keep visiting the GATE official website.