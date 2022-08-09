FYJC option for class 11 Maharashtra admission application ends today, details here

The Maharashtra class 11 admissions by the Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department will conclude today

The Maharashtra class 11 admissions by the Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department is currently underway. According to the First Year Junior College (FYJC) Centralised Admission Process (CAP) regular round 2 schedule, the deadline to fill up the 'option form part 2' is today, 9 August. The Maharashtra 11th Admissions are being conducted in two phases this time. Candidates should note that the opportunity for the new submission and updating of preferences for Option Form Part-2 is open only till 10 pm tonight. Aspirants need to note that the Maharashtra FYJC Seat Allotment for this round will happen on 12 August 2022. After that, if the students' names will be there on the list, they will have to complete the admissions process by 17 August 2022. It is to be noted that the students may enrol in minimum of one and a maximum of 10 Junior Colleges as they fill the Options Form for CAP seats.

What are the steps to fill part 2 of the application form?

To fill this form under regular round 2 for Class 11 admissions in the state of Maharashtra, candidates need to visit the official website.

Go to the link that reads, 'Login,' next to student registration on the homepage

Fill in your login details and then access your admission form.

Fill in your Maharashtra FYJC option form part 2 and then upload your documents.

Once you submit it, you may download a copy of it for future reference.

Here is the official notice on the form filling.

Things to keep in mind while filling the options:

Once you have filled the Option Form Part 2 make sure to lock it. The authorities will consider your candidature for the admission only if your Part 2 form is locked.

The Quota Admissions and Centralised Admission Process will be conducted simultaneously. For more details, you can visit the official website.

