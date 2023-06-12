From EMRS to JPSC, list of government jobs to apply for this week

A number of government organisations like HSSC, SECR, and HPSC have recently announced recruitment for various positions in their organisations. Some have already started their online application process for the same. Hence, this could be an excellent opportunity to find your dream job if you have been looking for the right position. The jobs you can apply for this week are listed below.

EMRS Recruitment to be done for 38,480 Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff

The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), that comes under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has released the notification for recruitment in Eklavya Model Residential Schools ( EMRS). It has released 38,480 vacancies for 23 positions in several Teaching and Non-Teaching staff. Once the application process is open, candidates can submit their applications through tribal.nic.in. The rules and guidelines notification is currently accessible on the organisation’s website. The online applications will be released soon.

HSSC Recruitment for Group D Posts 13,536 Vacancies

The online application process for the Haryana Common Eligibility Test (CET) has been started by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). Candidates have until 26 June to submit their application forms via the official website at hssc.gov.in. HSSC aims to fulfil the Group D posts in various Haryana departments, corporations, commissions, boards, and other organisations. It has released 13,536 vacancies for the same. Recruitment will be done on the basis of the Haryana CET exam score. The candidate needs to have passed Class 10 to become eligible for the exam.

SECR Recruitment for 772 Apprentice Vacancies

The South East Central Railway ( SECR) has started the online application process for the recruitment of apprentices for various roles. It has released a total of 772 vacancies for the same. The last date for submitting the applications is 7 July. The candidates must have passed Class 10 with a minimum aggregate score of 50 percent. The age of the applicant should be between 15 to 24 years as of 6 June, 2023.

JPSC Recruitment for Food Safety Officer

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) will be starting the online application process for the recruitment of Food Safety Officers ( FSO) on 15 June. It has released a total vacancy of 50 FSO positions. Candidates can apply from the official website of JPSC – jpsc.gov.in. The last date to fill out the registration form is 14 July. The selection process for the recruitment will include a written exam followed by an interview, document verification and a medical examination.

