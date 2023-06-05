From BPSC to AIIMS, government jobs you can apply for this week

This week offers a great opportunity for many job seeking aspirants as several organisations have issued recruitment circulars and opened their registration windows. Jharkhand High Court, BPSC, JKPSC, and many others are there in the list. If you are looking for a new job or want to start your career soon, we have a list of top organisations where you can apply. Register before the deadline expires.

BPSC To Employ Over 1.7 Lakh Teachers

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published a notice to hire teachers for the Bihar government’s primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools. A total of 1,70,461 positions for school teachers need to be filled. There are around 79,943 vacancies for teachers of Classes 1-5, 57,602 vacancies for senior secondary school teachers, and 32,916 vacancies for teachers of Classes 9-10. Interested candidates can apply for the post through the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in from 15 June. The last date to apply is 12 July.

Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment 2023

Jharkhand High Court (HC) has announced a recruitment drive for the role of Personal Assistant, with 42 positions available. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can now apply through the official website of Jharkhand HC – jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in.

The last date to apply is 23 June. A bachelor’s degree or an equivalent degree from an accredited university or institution is required to meet the eligibility for recruitment. They must also be able to type at a rate of 40 to 100 words per minute (WPM) using English shorthand. The salaries will range from Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400.

JKPSC invites applications for 27 lecturer posts

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has begun the application process for the post of lecturer. The commission hopes to fill 27 lecturer jobs with this recruiting drive.

The application deadline is 29 June. Candidates must have a Bachelor’s Degree with 55 percent or above in an applicable branch/discipline from a recognised institution/university. It should be noted that the minimum and maximum age limits will be determined with reference to 1 January, 2023.

India Post to recruit for 12,828 vacancies in GDS

India Post, which is part of the Ministry of Communications in India, has invited applications for the position of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). Candidates interested in becoming a Branch Postmaster (BPM) or Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) can apply online at indiapost.gov.in.

The recruitment effort intends to fill a total of 12,828 positions for the same. Depending on the credentials, the salary for BPM is Rs 12,000 to Rs Rs 29,380, while the pay range for ABPM is Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470. The application deadline for the job is 11 June.

AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment for 73 Teaching Posts

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Deoghar aims to fill a total of 73 vacancies for direct recruitment and deputation in various teaching departments.

The application period is presently open and will end on 10 June. Candidates from the general and OBC categories must pay a fee of Rs 3,000 while no application fee is required for the candidates of SC/ST/EWS/PWD categories. Applicants must have a Master’s degree or a medical degree in their relevant disciplines/subjects from an accredited university.

