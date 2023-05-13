In the latest development for aspiring medical students, tentative dates for the upcoming medical entrance examinations have been released officially. The National Board of Examination in Medical Science (NBEMS) in its latest notification has unveiled the tentative exam schedule for multiple exams coming in the following months, including the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE 2023), National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET SS 2023), and Formative Assessment Test (FAT) 2022. “NBEMS shall be conducting the following examinations as per the schedule mentioned below, until any further updates. This schedule supersedes previously notified schedule for these examinations, if any,” NBEMS states in its official notification.

As per the provided information, while FMGE 2023 will be conducted on 30 July 2023, NEET SS 2023 will be conducted on the 9th and 10th of September.

Check the complete schedule:

1. Formative Assessment Test (FAT) 2022 – 18 June 2023

2. Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2023 – 30 July 2023

3. DNB/DrNB Final Practical Examination April 2023 – June – August 2023

4. NEET-SS 2023 – 9th and 10th of September 2023

5. DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examination October 2023 – 12th, 13th, 14th, and 15th of October 2023

The notice further also advises candidates to keep checking the official websites at https://natboard.edu.in and https://nbe.edu.in for confirmed dates of the exams.

Among all the upcoming exams, FMGE 2023 and NEET SS 2023 are the two major exams held every year for candidates aspiring to practice in India and get admission to medical colleges respectively. While the FMGE exam is a screening test meant for those who have obtained their medical degrees abroad and want to practice in India, the NEET SS exam is for those who are seeking admission in Super Speciality Courses such as DM, MCh, and DNB.

Meanwhile, candidates who are yet to register themselves for the entrance exams can still do the same by following the mentioned steps.

FMGE 2023: HOW TO APPLY

1. Go to NBEMS’s official website at nbe.edu.in and click on the FMGE tab on the homepage.

2. Click on the registration link and fill up the necessary information in the user registration form.

3. Generate login credentials and then complete the FMGE 2023 application form by adding the necessary details and uploading the required documents.

4. Pay the application fee.

5. Verify the details and submit the form as instructed.

6. Save and download for future reference.

