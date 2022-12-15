FMGE December 2022: NBEMS releases notice against fraudsters trying to sell question papers
The FMGE December 2022 exam will be conducted on 20 January 2023. Read the official notification for more details
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released an official notice warning candidates against people trying to sell question papers for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in December 2022. The NBEMS has urged candidates to beware of such claims and not fall prey to them. The board claimed that through social media platforms these fraudsters are claiming to provide FMGE question papers for the upcoming December 2022 exam in exchange for a considerable amount of money. “A routine surf was conducted by NBEMS officials and it came to light that certain persons are fraudulently trying to deceive FMGE candidates through social media platforms,” reads the notice.
As per the schedule, the FMGE December 2022 exam will be held on 20 January 2023. Further, in the official notice, NBEMS has informed that they have registered a police complaint against such fraudsters and their assistants for misusing the board’s logo and for befooling young FMGE aspirants in the name of providing question papers for the December 2022 exam.
The NBEMS has also requested candidates of FMGE December 2022 not to be tempted or misled by such fraudsters who claim to have questions through “the authority”. If any applicant is found contacting the fraudsters and their accomplices directly or indirectly will be “appropriately dealt with” by the National Board of Examinations.
Earlier, the FMGE December 2022 exam was scheduled to be held on 4 December but got postponed due to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. Every year in the months of June and December, NBEMS conducts a screening test for Indian candidates with medical degrees from foreign universities to qualify for practising medicine in India.
For more details and all the recent updates, candidates must keep checking the official website. They should also read the latest official notice on the main page.
