The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has rescheduled the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) date for December 2022. The decision to postpone the FMGE 2022 has been taken up in the wake of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections which are scheduled to be conducted on 4 December this year.

“Pursuant to the announcement of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections by the Delhi State Election Commission to be held on 4th December 2022, it has been decided to re-schedule the conduct of FMGE December 2022 now on 20th January 2023,” reads the notification. As per the new schedule, the examination will be held on 20 January. Previously, the FMGE examination was scheduled to be conducted on 4 December 2022.

Read the official notice here:

https://www.natboard.edu.in/viewNotice.php?NBE=L2R5L3VjcjBuaXh4L1oycDdSSytRZz09

Further in the notice, the Board has informed that they will publish a list on its website for those candidates who have failed to correct any deficiencies in their application form by 15 December 2022. The list will give applicants one more chance to submit any missing or incomplete documents that they are yet to file. So, the online window will be open from 24 to 30 December 2022. Once the window closes, candidates will not get another chance to submit any document.

Candidates preparing for the exam will be able to easily access the demo test on the official website (tentatively) from 10 January 2023 onwards. The admit cards for FMGE December 2022 will be issued on 13 January next year. The FMGE December 2022 result will be announced (tentatively) by 10 February 2023.

Other details and conditions stipulated in the information bulletin for FMGE December 2022 will remain unchanged as per NBE. Candidates are requested to read the bulletin for FMGE December 2022 before appearing for the exam. They should also keep a regular check on the official website for any latest updates from the Board.

