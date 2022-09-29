The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will conclude the online registration process for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) to be held in December 2022. Candidates can register themselves on the official portal of NBE at nbe.edu.in.

Once the application window closes, candidates will be able to make corrections to their application forms from 5 to 10 October 2022. The admit card for the FMGE will be issued for appearing candidates on 28 November 2022. According to the schedule, the FMGE will be conducted on 4 December this year. The examination will be held via a computer-based platform at various centres in India. The result for the same will be declared on 30 December 2022.

A demo test on FMGE will be available for candidates to familiarise themselves with the computer-based test format. Students will be able to access the demo test from 20 November 2022 onwards on the website.

For more details, read the information bulletin here:

https://nbe.edu.in/IB/Information%20Bulletin%20FMGE%20Dec%202022%20-%20Final%20Version%20for%20Website.pdf

Here are a few simple steps to register for the FMGE in December 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official site of NBE at nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads – “FMGE—FMGE December 2022” which is on the homepage.

Step 3: Then click on ‘New Registration’ and fill in all the required details.

Step 4: To complete the process, upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Submit the form as mentioned and download a copy for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to apply for the FMGE December 2022:

https://cdn3.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1815/78861//Index.html

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 7,080 for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination. The application fee shall neither be carried forward for future exams nor refunded under any circumstances.

Applicants are advised to read the information bulletin carefully and go through the instructions regarding submission of the online application form as well as on the FMGE index page on the NBEMS website. They must ensure that all the information entered during the submission of forms is correct and factual.

