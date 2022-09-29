FMGE 2022: Registrations for December exam end today, check direct link
Candidates will be able to make corrections to their application forms from 5 to 10 October 2022. The admit card for the FMGE will be issued for candidates on 28 November 2022.
The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will conclude the online registration process for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) to be held in December 2022. Candidates can register themselves on the official portal of NBE at nbe.edu.in.
Once the application window closes, candidates will be able to make corrections to their application forms from 5 to 10 October 2022. The admit card for the FMGE will be issued for appearing candidates on 28 November 2022. According to the schedule, the FMGE will be conducted on 4 December this year. The examination will be held via a computer-based platform at various centres in India. The result for the same will be declared on 30 December 2022.
A demo test on FMGE will be available for candidates to familiarise themselves with the computer-based test format. Students will be able to access the demo test from 20 November 2022 onwards on the website.
For more details, read the information bulletin here:
https://nbe.edu.in/IB/Information%20Bulletin%20FMGE%20Dec%202022%20-%20Final%20Version%20for%20Website.pdf
Here are a few simple steps to register for the FMGE in December 2022:
Step 1: Go to the official site of NBE at nbe.edu.in.
Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads – “FMGE—FMGE December 2022” which is on the homepage.
Step 3: Then click on ‘New Registration’ and fill in all the required details.
Step 4: To complete the process, upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.
Step 5: Submit the form as mentioned and download a copy for future reference.
Here’s the direct link to apply for the FMGE December 2022:
https://cdn3.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1815/78861//Index.html
Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 7,080 for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination. The application fee shall neither be carried forward for future exams nor refunded under any circumstances.
Applicants are advised to read the information bulletin carefully and go through the instructions regarding submission of the online application form as well as on the FMGE index page on the NBEMS website. They must ensure that all the information entered during the submission of forms is correct and factual.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
AIAPGET 2022: NTA releases exam date at nta.ac.in, check schedule here
The examination will be held on 15 October 2022 in two shifts. The first shift (Ayurveda) is from 10 am to 12 pm and the second shift (Homoeopathy, Siddha and Unani) is from 3 pm to 5 pm
TS PGECET 2022 counselling process begins today, check official notice
Candidates can register for the TS PGECET round 1 counseling process at tsche.ac.in. The counselling process for TS PGECET will continue till 2 October 2022
JoSAA counselling 2022: Second mock seat allotment out, check steps to download
To access the JoSAA 2022 round 2 mock allotment result, candidates have to use their JEE Main 2022/JEE Advanced 2022 application number and password on the portal