FCI recruitment 2022: Over 5,000 Assistant Grade 3 2022 vacancies notified

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has invited applications for various Assistant Grade 3 posts. Candidates can apply for more than 5,000 vacancies on the official web portal till 5 October. Applicants may check the eligibility criteria before they apply for the post. The FCI recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5,043 vacancies (2388 North Zone, 768 East Zone, 989 South Zone, 713 West Zone and 185 North East Zone). The exam is scheduled to be conducted in January 2023 and will be conducted in two phases namely Phase 1 and Phase 2 in online mode.

What is the eligibility criteria?

Junior Engineer: The candidate should possess a Degree in Engineering in the concerned field.

Steno. Grade-2: The applicant should have a Graduate degree with speed of 40 w.p.m. and 80 w.p.m. in English typing and shorthand respectively.

Assistant Grade-III: The candidate should be a Graduate in any discipline from a recognised university and should have proficiency in use of computers.

What are the steps to apply for FCI posts?

Go to the official web portal.

Go to the link with the text, “Recruitment Advertisement No. 01/ 2022-FCI Category-III dated 03.09.2022. NEW!”

Click on the application link.

A new login/registration page would then open.

Register yourself and login using your credentials.

Fill in the FCI recruitment application form.

Fill in your details and upload the required documents.

Pay your application fee and submit the registration form.

Print and save your FCI application form for future references.

Here is the direct link to the FCI notification.

What is the application fee?

Candidates should submit the application fee of Rs 500. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD and women candidates are not required to pay the application fee.

What is the selection process?

The online test will consist of Phase-1 and Phase-2 exams. The Online test and skill test (wherever applicable) will be followed by a document verification stage for the candidates selected on the basis of merit. However, their selection will be provisional in nature until the entire recruitment process gets completed.

