FCI Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 5,000 non-executive posts from 6 September

The recruitment drive intends to fill 5,043 vacancies for posts such as assistant grade 3, junior engineer, typist, and stenographer grade 2 and others in FCI depots and offices

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released a notification regarding the recruitment for Non-Executive Posts under Category 3 on its official website- https://www.recruitmentfci.in.

The recruitment drive intends to fill 5,043 vacancies for posts such as assistant grade 3 (AG-3), junior engineer (JE), typist, and stenographer grade 2 (Steno Grade 2) and more in FCI depots and offices. Interested candidates can apply from 6 September. Registration will remain open till 5 October, 2022.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done through the below listed process:

1. A Prelims and/or Mains written exam will be held.

2. A skill test/type test will be conducted, if it is required for the post.

3. Document verification.

4. A medical examination will also take place.

The prelim exam will be of 100 marks, and the candidates will be given one hour to solve the question paper.

Vacancy details:

A candidate can apply for vacancies in only one zone. Furthermore, a candidate can apply only for any one of the post codes under a zone- A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H. The zone-wise vacancies are given below:

North Zone: 2388 Posts

South Zone: 989 Posts

East Zone: 768 Posts

West Zone: 713 Posts

North-East Zone: 185 Posts

The mode of application for the FCI recruitment 2022 is online. No hard copies will be accepted by the corporation. For details such as eligibility criteria, age limit and more, aspirants can refer to the official notice here.

Steps to apply for FCI recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website: https://www.recruitmentfci.in.

Click on the link for Recruitment and then select “Recruitment Advertisement No. 01/ 2022-FCI Category-III dated 03.09.2022”

Choose the application link.

Register yourself and complete the FCI application.

Pay the fee and save a copy for future use.

For more details related to the application process, you can visit the FCI’s website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.