FCI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 5,043 Non-Executive posts at recruitmentfci.in

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has started the online application process for recruitment to Non-Executive posts today, 6 September. Candidates can apply for the desired post on the official website of FCI. The registration process for recruitment to Non-Executive posts will end on 5 October. “A candidate can apply in any one zone only that is either North Zone or South Zone or East Zone or North East Zone,” the notification mentions. So, a candidate can apply only for one zone to the post code A, B, C, D, E, F, G, and H (within the zone).

Through this recruitment drive, FCI will fill up a total of 5,043 posts in the organisation. Candidates are advised to read the notification regarding recruitment to Non-Executive posts carefully.

Details on zone-wise vacancies:

North Zone: 2,388 posts

South Zone: 989 posts

East Zone: 768 posts

West Zone: 713 posts

North East Zone: 185 posts

Read the official notification here.

Check how to apply for the FCI Recruitment 2022:

Go to official website of FCI

Click on the link that reads – “Recruitment Advertisement No. 01/ 2022-FCI Category-III dated 03.09.2022”

Look for the application link and click on it

Then register yourself and complete the process. Those who have already registered can log in directly

To complete the process, pay the required fee and submit

Keep a copy of the FCI Recruitment 2022

FCI will shortlist candidates in two phases – Phase-I and Phase-II exams. Aspirants applying for the post of Steno Grade-II (Post Code-C) need to appear for Paper 3 in the second phase. Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 500 for the exam. It should be paid either through credit cards, debit cards, internet banking, mobile wallets, cash cards, or UPI.

For more details and updates, candidates should keep checking the official website of FCI.

