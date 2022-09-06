FCI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 5,043 Non-Executive posts at recruitmentfci.in
Through this recruitment drive, FCI will fill up a total of 5,043 posts in the organisation. Candidates are advised to read the notification regarding recruitment to Non-Executive posts carefully
The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has started the online application process for recruitment to Non-Executive posts today, 6 September. Candidates can apply for the desired post on the official website of FCI. The registration process for recruitment to Non-Executive posts will end on 5 October. “A candidate can apply in any one zone only that is either North Zone or South Zone or East Zone or North East Zone,” the notification mentions. So, a candidate can apply only for one zone to the post code A, B, C, D, E, F, G, and H (within the zone).
Details on zone-wise vacancies:
North Zone: 2,388 posts
South Zone: 989 posts
East Zone: 768 posts
West Zone: 713 posts
North East Zone: 185 posts
Read the official notification here.
Check how to apply for the FCI Recruitment 2022:
- Go to official website of FCI
- Click on the link that reads – “Recruitment Advertisement No. 01/ 2022-FCI Category-III dated 03.09.2022”
- Look for the application link and click on it
- Then register yourself and complete the process. Those who have already registered can log in directly
- To complete the process, pay the required fee and submit
- Keep a copy of the FCI Recruitment 2022
FCI will shortlist candidates in two phases – Phase-I and Phase-II exams. Aspirants applying for the post of Steno Grade-II (Post Code-C) need to appear for Paper 3 in the second phase. Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 500 for the exam. It should be paid either through credit cards, debit cards, internet banking, mobile wallets, cash cards, or UPI.
For more details and updates, candidates should keep checking the official website of FCI.
