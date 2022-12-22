The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has issued hall tickets for recruitment exams of various Non-Executive Category-III vacancies. FCI plans to fill up a total of 5,043 vacancies in several zones through this recruitment exam. This includes 2,388 posts in North Zone, 989 openings in South Zone, 768 positions in East Zone, 713 vacancies in West Zone, and 185 posts in North East Zone. Candidates appearing for the Category 3 exam can download their admit cards from the official website at recruitmentfci.in. The FCI Category 3 exam will be conducted from 1 to 21 January 2023.

Read the FCI Category 3 exam pattern details here: https://www.recruitmentfci.in/assets/current_category_III/FCI_Category_III_IH_Phase_I_Eng_2022.pdf

Find simple steps to download FCI Category 3 admit card 2022:

Step 1: Visit FCI’s official page at recruitmentfci.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Recruitment Advertisement No. 01/ 2022-FCI Category-III’ on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, click on the admit card link mentioning ‘FCI Category-III’

Step 4: Log in using your registration number / roll number and date of birth on the IBPS portal.

Step 5: The FCI Category 3 hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check, save and download the FCI admit card

Step 7: Keep a printout of the FCI Category 3 admit card for exam purpose and future use.

Click on the direct link to download FCI Category 3 admit card 2022 here: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/fcineaug22/cloea_dec22/login.php?appid=bf2a126614212268920c574bbc34ab3d

Details on FCI Category 3 exam: The paper will be for a duration of 60 minutes and will comprise 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions of one mark each. Candidates should keep in mind that there will be a negative marking of 0.25 mark for every wrong answer. For more updates and information, kindly keep checking the main website of FCI.

