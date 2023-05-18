The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 12 Board results 2023 on Friday, 12 May. Students who appeared for the Class 12 board exam this year can check their results on CBSE’s official websites at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Speaking about the performance this year, CBSE has reported an overall pass percentage of 87.33 percent compared to 92.71 percent last year. Out of this, girls have marginally outperformed boys with 90.68 pass percentage, while boys have achieved a pass percentage of 84.67 percent. Speaking of which, many such success stories of girl students from across the country have come to the fore displaying how students emerged glorious by battling all their difficulties.

One such story is of a 17-year-old girl named Aditi Singh from Uttar Pradesh’s Nagla Raghu village who has made her parents proud by scoring an impressive 99.25 percent in her CBSE Class 12 Results 2023. Aditi who comes from a rural background did her schooling at the VidyaGyan Bulandshahr.

While her father Rajpal Singh is a farmer, her mother Geeta Devi is a housewife. She also has an elder brother who is studying BTech at Shiv Nadar University.

CBSE topper shares her ‘success mantra’

The girl while speaking about her strategy before her Class 12 Board exams said that she followed a “well-planned and meticulous” plan and followed a strict routine that involved waking up at 5:30 am and going to school at 7 am.

“I always remained attentive throughout the classes and my teachers also mentored me in setting weekly targets, alternating challenging chapters with easier ones. After my school hours, I used to complete my homework. My teachers provided us with extra classes, where they helped us solve our queries on a daily basis. Along with my teacher’s added support, I did some self-study and would use to go to bed by 11 PM,” she told News18.

Speaking about her result in which Aditi scored a perfect 100 marks in English, she expressed her fondness for the subject and said that it has always piqued her interest.

