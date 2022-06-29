Exam City allotment slips for NEET UG 2022 released on neet.nta.nic.in, check details here

It is to be noted that the NEET exam is scheduled for 17 July from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The test will be conducted at different centres in 546 cities throughout the country and 14 cities located outside India

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an advanced information slip for all the candidates who had registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022. Candidates can visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in and download the allotment slip. It provides the information about the examination city allotted to the candidates.

The candidates should note that this is NOT the Admit Card for NEET (UG) - 2022 but the allotment slip that gives advance information about the allotment of the city where the Examination Centre will be located. This has been released to facilitate the candidates. The admit cards for the entrance test will be released later.

What are the steps to download the NEET UG allotment slip?

Step 1: Go to the official website of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the link that reads, 'Advance Intimation of Examination City for NEET(UG)-2022’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your application number and the other details asked.

Step 4: Your NEET UG exam city slip will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download and print a copy of the slip for future.

It is to be noted that the NEET UG exam is scheduled for 17 July from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The test will be conducted at different centres in 546 cities throughout the country and 14 cities located outside India.

It is to be noted that the test will be held in offline mode at different centres. Candidates should read all the instructions carefully that will be mentioned on the admit card. Applicants should carry their admit cards to the exam centres on the day of the examination, otherwise they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

In case the candidates have an issue in accessing the exam city intimation slip, they can contact NTA on 011-40759000 or send an e-mail to neet@nta.ac.in.

Here is the link to download the allotment slip.

