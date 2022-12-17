DVC GET Recruitment 2023: Apply for 100 posts till 31 December; details here

The Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) is now inviting applications from candidates to apply for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainees (GET). Candidates can register through the official website of DVC. As per the schedule, the last date to apply for the vacancies is 31 December 2022. Through this recruitment drive, DVC aims to fill a total of 100 vacancies. To be eligible for the post, the aspirant should have appeared in GATE 2022 and qualified the same. The qualifying marks will be announced by the GATE 2022 organising Institute. It is to be noted that only GATE-2022 Marks will be considered for this recruitment process.

What are the steps to apply for DVC GET recruitment?

In order to apply for the posts, visit the official web portal

Then, on the homepage, click on the careers section

Go to the recruitment section and click on the link for the appropriate post.

Fill the form, upload all the required details and pay the DVC GET application fees.

Submit and take a printout of the DVC GET application form for future requirements.

Here is the direct link to apply for the DVC GET posts.

What is the application fee?

Candidates who are from General/OBC(NCL)/EWS categories should pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 300 through online mode only. SC/ST/PwD/Ex-SM applicants as well as DVC departmental candidates are exempted from paying any application fees.

What is the selection process?

The selection process consists of marks obtained (out of 100) in a corresponding paper of GATE 2022, group discussion and personal interview. The candidates will be shortlisted for group discussion and personal interview round on the basis of marks obtained out of 100 in the order of merit in the ratio of 1:10 to the number of vacancies category-wise in each discipline.

