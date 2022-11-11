DUET PG 2022: Deadline to challenge answer key ends today; check how to raise objections

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the facility to challenge the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) postgraduate 2022 answer key today, 11 November. Candidates can submit their objections by 5 pm today. “Candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee,” reads the notification. Candidates are supposed to make the payment through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI. It is to be noted that no challenge made by the candidate will be entertained by the agency without receipt of the processing fee. The challenges will be accepted only via the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

The NTA issued the DUET 2022 provisional answer key for postgraduate admissions on Wednesday. To access the answer key, candidates will have to enter their login details such as application number and date of birth on the portal. After analysing the objections made by candidates, NTA will release the final DUET PG answer key 2022. The DUET PG 2022 result will be declared along with the release of the final answer key.

Check the official notice here.

Here’s how to challenge the DUET PG answer key 2022

Step 1: Go to NTA’s official website at nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads – ‘DUET 2022 Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge’.

Step 3: Candidates will have to enter their DUET application form number and date of birth. Then click on submit.

Step 4: Once the answer keys appear on the screen, click on the ‘View answer key and challenge’ tab.

Step 5: Candidates will have to submit their objections with valid explanations and pay the required fee.

The DUET exam was conducted from 17 to 21 October this year. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of NTA.

