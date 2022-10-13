DUET 2022: NTA releases exam city slips at nta.ac.in, check direct link
Candidates must download the NTA DUET 2022 exam city slip using their application number and Date of Birth (DoB) from the website. The admit card of the same will be issued in due course of time.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the advance intimation of the examination city slip for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022. The intimation city slip has been released for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate (PG) courses at Delhi University for the academic year 2022-23.
Candidates can check and download their exam city slip from the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. “Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the above-mentioned Examination,” reads the notification. The advance intimation slip informs the candidates of the allotment of the exam city. Candidates are required to check/download the same using their application number and Date of Birth (DoB) from the website.
To facilitate the candidates, NTA released the Advance Intimation of the Exam City that has been allotted where the examination centre will be located. The admit card of the same will be issued in due course of time.
Read the notification here:
https://nta.ac.in/Download/Notice/Notice_20221012155351.pdf
Check NTA’s DUET PG 2022 exam timetable here:
https://nta.ac.in/Download/Notice/Notice_20220921134452.pdf
Check the steps to download the NTA DEUT PG exam city slip:
Step 1: Go to NTA’s official website at nta.ac.in.
Step 2: Search and click on the DUET exam city slip notice.
Step 3: On the portal, enter the application number and Date of Birth.
Step 4: The DUET PG 2022 exam city slip will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Save, download and take a printout of the NTA DEUT PG exam city slip.
Here’s the direct link to download the NTA DUET exam city slip:
https://ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in/candidateportal/LoginPage.aspx
As per the schedule, the agency will conduct the DUET PG 2022 exams on 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21 October 2022. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The entrance test will be conducted in three shifts. Shift 1 begins from 8 am to 10 am. Shift 2 commences from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and Shift 3 starts from 5 pm to 7 pm.
