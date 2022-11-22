The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the entrance test result held for admission to postgraduate and PhD courses at the Delhi University (DUET 2022). Candidates who appeared for DUET 2022 exam can check their scores on the official web portal at nta.ac.in. The exam was conducted from 17 to 21 October 2022 in computer-based test mode. Candidates should go through the details mentioned in the DUET result carefully to see if there are any mistakes.

What are the steps to check the DUET 2022 result?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal of the NTA at nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the link that reads DUET PG result/DUET PhD result on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your DUET application form number and date of birth correctly.

Step 4: Then click on submit.

Step 5: Go to the “View Score Card” option on the page.

Step 6: Your DUET scorecard will open on the screen.

Step 7: Tap on download and save a copy of your DUET scorecard for your reference.

Here is the direct link to check the DUET scorecard:

https://ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/LoginPage.aspx

Delhi University offers 76 masters programmes in total. The admission to the UG admission is being carried on the basis of CUET, while PG admissions are based on DUET scores.

Aspirants who clear the exam can apply for admission in the subject(s) they appeared for. For any queries or/clarifications candidates may call at the NTA helpdesk on 011- 40759000 or write to the agency at duet@nta.ac.in

