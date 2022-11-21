Delhi University has started spot admissions today, 21 November. To register for the same, candidates will have to visit the official web portal of the DU at admission.uod.ac.in. A number of vacant seats will be filled through Delhi University’s first spot admissions round. Candidates are required to submit their applications till 22 November at 4:59 PM. As per the schedule for the spot admission round, DU will be announcing the first spot allocation on 23 November.

How to apply for DU Spot Admission?

In order to register for DU spot admission 2022, the applicants will be required to opt for “Spot admission” on their CSAS admission portal dashboard. It is to be noted that more spot admission rounds will be organised if required.

What are the steps to check the DU Spot registrations?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of DU on du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Go to ‘Latest@DU section’ on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link that reads, “Vacant Seat Matrix – Spot Admission Round I – CSAS – 2022” and the PDF will open up on screen

Step 4: Read the details mentioned on the admission page

Step 5: Download the DU spot round PDF and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check the spot admission result:

https://admission.uod.ac.in/userfiles/downloads/SM-UG-Spot.pdf

It needs to be noted that this year, the DU admissions are based on CUET scores and not on the basis of Class 12 results. Admission via the Common Seat Allocation System will be conducted in three phases- submission of the CSAS application form, selection of courses and filling of preferences, including seat allocation and admission. Aspirants are advised to keep a check on the university website for latest updates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.