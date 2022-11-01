The University of Delhi (UoD) will close the ‘accept allotted seat’ process today, 1 November 2022. Candidates who were allotted seats in the Round 2 had to accept their vacant seats from 31 October 2022 (10 am) to 1 November up to 4:59 pm.

Those who fail to finalise their seats within the time, their seat allotment process will be cancelled by Delhi University. The varsity released the second allotment list for students seeking admission to its undergraduate programme on 31 October. Candidates had to download the list using their log-in credentials such as application number/date of birth and password on the portal.

Soon after the candidate accepts the seat, the college will check the eligibility and the uploaded documents. So, those whose names are mentioned in the merit list and seeking admission to the Delhi University are advised to accept their seats before 4:59 pm. Candidates who do not accept their seats on time will not be allotted admission in the next round.

As per the schedule, colleges have begun verifying and accepting online applications from 31 October. This admission process will end tomorrow (2 November) 2022. The deadline for candidates to pay the fees online is 3 November 2022. Candidates who did not get their allotted seats in Round 2 can expect their names to be listed in Round 3. Delhi University will release the vacant seats for Round 3 on 4 November 2022 at 5 pm.

Check the schedule here:

https://admission.uod.ac.in/userfiles/downloads/2022ScheduleforPhaseIIIofCSASforUGAdmissions.pdf

Below are a few steps on how to check DU Round 2 Allotment List:

-Go to https://admission.uod.ac.in.

-Look for the DU round 2 CSAS allotment list available on the homepage and click on it.

-On the new page, candidates have to enter their log-in credentials.

-The DU CSAS Round 2 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

-Save, download and keep a printout of the CSAS round 2 allotment list for further use.

