DU UG Admissions 2022: Last Date to pay fee for Spot Round 2 is today

The Delhi University (UG) spot round 2 admission fee payment window will be closed by the authorities today, 6 December. Candidates who have already accepted the seats in the spot round 2 can pay the online admission fee till 4:59 pm today. The payment of the admission fee can be done online with credit card, net banking, and debit card. The seat allocation during the DU spot round is final as the candidates will not get any option to upgrade or withdraw seats which have been allotted. It will be mandatory for them to take admission. A failure to accept the allocated seat in the spot admission round will forfeit the aspirant’s eligibility for the admission process to the university and she/he will be out of the counselling process.

The spot allocation list was released at 5 pm on 2 December, and candidates had to accept the allocated seats from 3 December at 10 AM till 4 December at 4:59 PM. Colleges were given time from 3 December at 10 AM till 5 December, 4:59 PM to verify and approve the online applications of the students.

It is to be noted that in the first spot admission round, a total of 4,118 candidates have been admitted in different DU colleges.

The DU admissions are happening on CUET scores and not on the basis of Class 12 results. Admissions through the Common Seat Allocation System will take place in 3 phases – submission of the application form, course selection and filling the preferences, which includes seat allocation and admission. Aspirants should keep a check on the university’s website for latest updates.

