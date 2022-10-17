Delhi University will be releasing DU UG first cut off list on 18 October at 5 pm. All the registered candidates can have a look at the merit list on the official web portal at admission.uod.ac.in. There will be a total of 3 rounds of lists and spot admissions, in case there are any seats still left vacant. As per the schedule, the university has allowed students to fill in the course and college of their choice for two additional days. The choice filling which was to conclude today will continue till 12 October. Candidates can opt for the seat allocated from 19 to 21 October. The candidates can make the fee payment till 24 October.

What are the steps to check the DU’s first cut off list?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the First CSAS Allocation List link on the home page

Step 3: Check and take a print out of the first cut off list for future use

With the release of the first-cut-off list, eligible candidates will be able to apply for the different colleges like Hansraj College, SRCC, Lady Shri Ram College, Ramjas College, Kirori Mal College, Ramanujan College, Deshbandhu College, and others.

It is worth to note that this year, the DU admissions will be done on the basis of CUET scores and not on the basis of Class 12 results. Admission via the Common Seat Allocation System will be held in three phases, submission of the CSAS application form, selection of courses and filling of preferences like seat allocation and admission.

The university had released a ‘Simulated List’ through which the candidates were required to assess their probabilities of securing admission in a particular course of a college. After the declaration of the ‘Simulated List’, two more days were given to the candidates to re-order their preferences.

