The university was earlier expected to launch the admission portal by the last week of August. Since there was a delay in the result declaration, the launch of the portal was subsequently delayed as well

The University of Delhi is expected to soon launch the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for admission to undergraduate courses. University’s Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, in a media interaction, confirmed that the work for the launch of the portal was in progress and the admission process will soon commence. It is to be noted that the university will be conducting the admission process this year through the CUET scores of the students. The university was earlier expected to launch the admission portal by the last week of August. Since there was a delay in the result declaration, the launch of the portal was subsequently delayed as well. In March, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had directed all central universities to admit students through the CUET exams. This was mandatory as far as the undergraduate courses are concerned. With about 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET for undergraduate admissions is now the second biggest entrance exam in India.

How will the admissions through CSAS take place?

The admissions for CSAS will take place in three phases. The first step is submitting the CSAS 2022 application form. The candidates are then required to select programmes, mentioning their preferences, allocation of seats and other details. Candidates will then have to choose the programmes in which they want to admit themselves. The second phase of the admission process can only start after the release of the CUET UG results. In the third phase, seats are allocated to candidates through a merit list.

In mid-August, the Delhi University had released a notification that it will soon commence its application process for admission to different undergraduate courses for the new academic session and had directed the candidates to make sure that their documents and certificates are ready for the registration process by 31 August.

For more information on the launch of the CSAS portal, the candidates are required to keep a check on the official website.

