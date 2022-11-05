DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University starts mid-entry registrations today; check details

Delhi University has started its mid-entry registrations today, 5 November. The mid entry admissions are for those who were not able to apply for DU admissions through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal and can now submit their applications on the official web portal. According to the schedule released by the university, the mid-entry window will open during the third CSAS round from 5 November to 7 November. It is to be noted that the two-day window will be open for the aspirants till 7 November 4:59 PM. Through this window, fresh applicants can submit their application forms for the mid-entry scheme.

The DU CSAS 3rd third merit list will be released on 10 November. Applicants need to accept the allotted seat from 11 November to 13 November. The last date to pay the admission fee is 15 November. The DU spot admission round will commence after the completion of the admission round 3. The university will announce the first spot allocation round for vacant seats on 17 November. Candidates may apply for spot allocation round from 18 to 19 November on the official website.

The mid-entry is not allowed for performance-based courses like BA(Hons) Music, BSc Physical Education, Sports and Health Education and ECA, Sports Supernumerary Quota.

Here is the direct link to check the entire DU admission schedule.

An official had earlier informed that there will be no option of ‘upgrade’ for a candidate who has submitted an application for mid-entry. The seat allocated to the candidate in a particular allocation round will be final and will not be upgraded in the subsequent allocation rounds. Mid-entry will only be taken into consideration after remittance of the mid-entry fee.

