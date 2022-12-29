The application process for the Delhi University undergraduate admissions 2022-23 spot vacancy round 2 ends at 5 pm today, 29 December. Candidates can apply for vacant seats against the vacancy list released by the varsity at admission.uod.ac.in.

The Delhi University Admissions 2022 started on 12 September 2022 with the registration of candidates. Since then, the varsity has held five rounds of admission for UG courses. It is to be noted that this would be the last and final round of undergraduate admissions for a number of shortlisted colleges. The university had released the spot round 2 vacancy list on Wednesday, 28 December.

What are the steps to apply for DU Special Spot Round 2?

Step 1: Go to admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the link provided for CSAS Portal for UG Admissions on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your CUET Roll number, date of birth and other credentials.

Step 4: Enter your college and course preference based on the vacancies available.

Step 5: Pay the CUET application fees and submit the form.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Here is the direct link to the Spot Round 2 notification:

https://admission.uod.ac.in/userfiles/downloads/281222_Vacant%20Seat%20-%20Special%20Spot%20Round%20II.pdf

It is to be noted that the DU colleges will process the applications of the candidates from 30 to 31 December 2022. The last date to pay the admission fee for DU second special spot round is 31 December.

