DU UG Admissions 2022: CSAS mid-entry application process ends today, check details

Delhi University, DU will close the registration for Mid-Entry today, 7 November. All the candidates who have not yet applied for DU Admissions through the CSAS Portal can submit their application now. The application can be uploaded on the official web portal. Around 64,000 students have got admission across programmes and colleges in the first two merit lists. During the round 2 of allotments, 9,439 of them were “upgraded” to college and courses higher on the preference list because of vacancies. The third merit list will get published on 10 November. Applicants need to accept the allotted seat from 11 November to 13 November.

Here is the direct link to register yourself for the mid entry option.

The last date for paying the admission fee is 15 November. The DU spot admission round is scheduled to begin after the completion of admission round 3. The university will be announcing the first spot allocation round for vacant seats on 17 November. Candidates will have to apply for the spot allocation round from 18 to 19 November on the official website.

The mid-entry is not permitted for performance-based courses like BSc Physical Education, BA(Hons) Music, Sports and Health Education and ECA, Sports Supernumerary Quota.

It is to be noted that there is no option of ‘upgrade’ for a candidate who has an application for mid-entry. The seat allocated to a candidate in a particular allocation round will be final and it will not be upgraded in the subsequent allocation rounds. Mid-entry will be considered only after remittance of the mid-entry fee.

The admissions for CSAS is taking place in 3 phases. The first step involves submitting the CSAS 2022 application form. The candidates are then required to choose programmes, marking their preferences, allocation of seats and other details. Candidates will then be required to choose the courses in which they want to admit themselves. The second phase of the admission process will commence after the release of the CUET UG results. In the third phase, seats are allocated to the aspirants through a merit list.

