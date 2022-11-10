The University of Delhi will be issuing the DU 3rd merit list today, 10 November at 5 PM. The DU third merit list 2022 will be issued on the official web portal at admission.uod.ac.in.

From 11 to 14 November, DU colleges will review and approve applications after the publication of the merit list. The third cut-off will be made available to the aspirants on their DU UG admission portal. Students will have to pay the admission fee by 15 November for confirming their enrollment. The DU 3rd merit list will consist of seat category, allotted course and college name, scores obtained by the candidates in CUET, application number, and other details.

The university had given a two-day window from 5 to 7 November for mid-entry, for fresh applicants and an option to upgrade their seats for candidates who had already taken admission.

What are the steps to download the 3rd DU Merit list?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the CSAS DU 2nd Merit List link and then click on it.

Step 3: The DU CSAS Allotment list will then be displayed on your device’s screen.

Step 4: Fill in your Name, Registration number, and other details in the DU Merit List PDF.

Step 5: Then you are required to save your DU First Merit List and take a hard copy for future use.

DU will be announcing the first spot allocation round for vacant seats by 17 November. Candidates may apply for DU spot allocation round from 18 to 19 November. DU will be releasing the first spot allocation list on 22 November. Candidates should accept the allocated seat till 24 November. DU affiliated colleges will have to verify and approve the applications till 25 November. Last date for the online payment of admission fees by the candidates against the DU spot allocation list is 26 November.

