DU UG Admission 2022: Registration process for spot round 1 ends today; details here
It is to be noted that the admission of all already admitted candidates have been locked and they will not be considered for any seat upgrades
The University of Delhi (DU) will close the application window for the first spot admission round today, 22 November. The candidates who want to apply for the spot round can visit the official web portal at admission.uod.ac.in.
Applicants will be able to login with their application number and password. DU will announce the first spot round seat allocation list tomorrow, 23 November. A number of vacant seats will be filled through the DU’s first spot admissions round. It is to be noted that the admission of all already admitted candidates have been locked and they will not be considered for any seat upgrades.
What are steps to check the DU spot round seat matrix?
Step 1: Visit the admissions web portal of Delhi University on admission.uod.ac.in
Step 2: Go to the CSAS 2022 section on the homepage
Step 3: Go to the link that reads, “Vacant Seat Matrix – Spot Admission Round I – CSAS – 2022” and a PDF will appear on the screen
Step 4: Check the details mentioned in the PDF.
Step 5: Download the spot round seat allocation PDF and take its printout for future reference
Here is the direct link to the DU spot round PDF here:
https://admission.uod.ac.in/userfiles/downloads/SM-UG-Spot.pdf
The next step in the DU admission process after candidates have accepted the seats is the verification and approval of their applications by colleges. The last date for paying the DU admission fee to confirm the seat is 27 November. DU could announce more rounds of spot admissions depending on the number of vacant seats.Admission will be granted to the students on the basis of their program-specific merit, order of preferences, and availability of seats. For additional details, candidates may refer to any of the official web portals of the university.
