DU UG Admission 2022: Last date for accepting allotted seat against special spot allocation round today

The seat acceptance window against the University of Delhi (DU) undergraduate (UG) special spot allocation round will be closed today, 23 December, 2022. The allotted seat can be accepted by the candidates till 4:59 pm today on the official website of DU. Applicants need to login to their account and submit the acceptance against DU UG special spot allocation list to confirm the allotted seats. Colleges and departments will do the online verification and approval of the candidates till 24 December, 2022 by 4:59 PM. Candidates need to submit the application fee till 25 December, 2022. If any candidate fails to accept the allocated seat in the UG special spot allocation round, then his/her admission would be cancelled.

DU had released the UG special spot allocation list 2022 on 22 December. The special spot list has been prepared by the university on the basis of programme-specific merit, availability of seats, order of preference of programme and college, and category.

Application Fee

A one-time Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) application fee will be charged from the applicants. For candidates belonging to the unreserved/OBC-NCL/EWS category, a fee of Rs 250 will be charged. In case of SC/ST/PwBD category, the fee stands at Rs 100. There is an additional fee of Rs 100 for applying to the quota of Extra Curricular Activities (ECA) and Sports supernumerary. It should be noted that the application process will be considered completed only after the submission of fees.

Steps to check DU Special Spot Allocation list 2022

After landing on the homepage of the official website of DU in, click on the link for DU CSAS Portal. Alternatively, you can directly visit the login page by clicking here.

Now, log in by keying in Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG application number and date of birth.

Now, check your dashboard to see the allocation list.

After this, accept the seat and submit the asked documents.

Then, continue by paying the application fees, and submitting the form.

Download the form, and take out its hardcopy for future reference.

