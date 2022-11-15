The University of Delhi (DU) will conclude the seat acceptance process for undergraduate (UG) courses today, 15 November. The window for seat acceptance will close at 4:59 pm. Candidates who have been shortlisted must make sure to accept their seats by visiting the official website of DU at du.ac.in or of CSAS portal on admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates should note that once the seat acceptance window closes, the college will approve the seat by verifying through the minimum eligibility, programme-specific eligibility, authenticity of documents, and subject mapping and validity that were submitted by the applicant. After this, the candidate’s seat will be approved.

If in case any candidate fails to accept the allocated seat within the given time, the University will cancel the allocation of the candidate. According to the schedule, the verification and approval of online applications by the respective colleges will end on 16 November (4:59 pm). While the last date to pay the admission fee is 17 November at 4:59 pm.

Here’s how to accept seats for DU 3rd merit list:

Step 1: Go to the official website of DU CSAS at – admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Candidates must log in to the portal using their application number and password on the homepage.

Step 3: Once the application form opens, candidates have to accept the allotted seat by following the required details and completing the process.

Step 4: After the process is complete, candidates should keep a screenshot of the confirmation page. They can also download it on a laptop or computer.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the confirmation page for further use.

Here’s the schedule for Round 3 of CSAS allocation and admission:

-Candidates to ‘Accept’ the allotted seat: 14 to 15 November 2022

-Colleges to verify and approve the online application: 14 to 16 November 2022

-Last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates: 17 November 2022

Check the schedule here:

https://admission.uod.ac.in/userfiles/downloads/111122_Press-Release-Schedule-of-admissions-under-3rd-round-of-CSAS-DU.pdf

