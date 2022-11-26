DU UG Admission 2022 Counselling: Spot round 2 schedule released, check details

The University of Delhi has released the dates for the DU UG round 2 spot admission. Aspirants can check the DU Spot round 2 dates for admission on the official web portal at du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in. As per the schedule, the vacant seats for spot round 2 will be announced on 28 November at 5 pm. The admissions of candidates will be auto-locked at 4 pm on 28 November and such candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions. It will be mandatory for students to take admission in DU spot round 2. Earlier, when the spot round 1 seat allotment list was released, around 8,692 candidates were allotted seats in the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) Spot Round.

It is to be noted that the spot allocation list will be released at 5 pm on 2 December, and candidates will have time from 3 December at 10 AM till 4 December at 4:59 PM to accept the allocated seats. Colleges will be given time from 3 December at 10 AM till 5 December, 4:59 PM to verify and approve the online applications of the students. The last date to pay the admission fees online is 6 December till 4:59 pm.

According to the CSAS policy, candidates who have applied for it but are not admitted to any college till the date of declaration of the spot round 2 may participate now. To be considered for the round, candidates will be required to opt for ‘Spot Admission-II’ via the dashboard.

It is to be noted that this year, the DU admissions will be happening on CUET scores and not on the basis of your Class 12 results. Admission through the Common Seat Allocation System will be happening in 3 phases – submission of the application form, selection of courses and filling the preferences, which include seat allocation and admission. Aspirants should keep a check on the DU website for latest updates.

