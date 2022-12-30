Delhi University will release DU UG Admissions 2022 special spot round 2 seat allocation list on 30 December 2022. Interested candidates can check the seat allocation list on the official website of UOD at admission.uod.ac.in. Aspirants may accept the allocated seat on 30 December 2022. The applications of the candidates will be processed from 30 to 31 December and the last date for online payment of fees is till 31 December 2022. The form number, candidate’s name, course, college name, category, and subcategory will be listed on the DU special seat allocation list 2022. The colleges will then be required to check the applications of the selected candidates and approve the documents of the students.

What are the steps to check the DU seat allocation list?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at ugadmission.uod.ac.in or du.ac.in.

Step 2: Proceed to the latest notification section on the homepage.

Step 3: The “Special spot round link” will be present on the screen.

Step 4: Search for your application number or name and save the list for future reference.

The Delhi University 2022 admissions started on 12 September with the registration of candidates. Since then, the authorities organised five rounds of admission for UG courses. It is to be noted that this round would be the last and final one of undergraduate admissions for a number of shortlisted colleges. The authorities had released the spot round 2 vacancy list on Wednesday, 28 December.

Candidates should keep a check on the Delhi University’s official web portal for lates updates related to the allocation process.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.