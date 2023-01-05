Delhi University’s Sri Aurobindo College has invited applications for recruitment to the post of assistant professor in various departments. The registration process began on 31 December 2022 and will end within three weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement. Candidates can apply for the 111 assistant professor post by visiting the official website at aurobindo.du.ac.in. “The direct recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professors in the Colleges shall be on the basis of merit through all India advertisement and selection by the duly constituted Selection Committees,” reads the notice. The vacancies are in departments including maths, physics, computer science, botany, chemistry, commerce, economics, zoology, and others.

Vacancy Details (Total: 111)

Commerce- 32

Political science- 15

Economics- 10

Hindi- 9

English- 8

Electronics- 7

Chemistry- 6

History- 5

Mathematics- 5

Physics- 5

Zoology- 3

Environmental science- 2

Computer science- 2

Sanskrit- 1

Botany- 1

Check the steps to apply for DU Sri Aurobindo College Recruitment 2023:

-Visit aurobindo.du.ac.in.

-On the main website, search and click on the ‘Vacancy’ tab.

-Then, click on the link that reads – “Advertisement for the posts of Assistant Professors in various departments on a permanent basis”.

-As a PDF file opens up on the screen, click on the link to apply.

-To complete the process, pay the application fee and upload all the essential documents. Then submit the form.

-Save and download the confirmation page.

-Take a printout of the DU Sri Aurobindo College Recruitment 2023 form for further use.

While applying for the recruitment, UR/OBC/EWS category candidates will pay an application fee of Rs 500. However, women and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories have been exempted from payment of the application fee.

Candidates are suggested to read the notification carefully before applying. All details like education qualification, age criteria, and selection process are mentioned in the notification.



