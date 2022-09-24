The School of Learning (SOL), Delhi University (DU) has declared the DU SOL Results 2022 for several undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The DU SOL result 2022 has been released for OBE/ABE/EBE/Offline examinations. The school declared the result for courses including BA/BCom OBE Semester 1 (March-April 2022), BA/B. Com Semester 6 (May/June 2022), BA/B. Com OBE & EBE Part 1, 2, and 3, BA/B. Com OBE Semester 3 (Nov/Dec 2021), BA/B. Com ABE Semester 4/2, BA/B. Com OBE Semester 5 (Nov/Dec 2021), MA/M. Com Offline Semester 4 (May/June 2022), and MA/M. Com OBE Semester 1 (March/April 2022). Students who appeared for the exams can check and download their results by visiting the official website.

According to the schedule, the exams for undergraduate courses were conducted in March/April 2022 and May/June 2022. The examinations for postgraduate programmes were held in May/ June 2022 and March/ April 2022.

Here’s how to check the DU SOL Results 2022:

Go to the official website of DU SOL.

Search and click on the result link that is available on the home page.

As a new page opens, candidates have to click on the respective course.

To access the result, applicants need to enter their login details and click on submit.

Within a few seconds, the DU SOL Results 2022 will appear on the screen.

Check the DU SOL result properly and download the page on your system/laptop/phone.

Keep a hard copy of the DU SOL Results 2022 for further requirements.

Here is the direct link.

DU SOL offers undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses in humanities, social sciences, and commerce. Every year, the School of Learning conducts semester and annual examinations for the students. The school is known for offering learning through distance education mode. The semester examination by DU SOL is held twice a year, and the annual examinations are conducted once every year.

Candidates are advised to check the official site of DU SOL for more related details.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.