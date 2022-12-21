Delhi University (DU) will release the fourth or spot-round admission list for postgraduate programmes today, 21 December 2022. Candidates can check the DU PG spot round admission list on the official portal at admission.uod.ac.in when released. The university issued the postgraduate admission 2022 fourth/spot round schedule yesterday, 21 December. According to the official schedule, candidates whose names are mentioned on the list can register themselves for the fourth or spot admission round starting tomorrow, 22 December from 10 am onwards. Candidates will be able to apply for admissions till 23 December 2022 up to 11:59 pm. The respective departments or colleges will verify and approve the admission of candidates who applied against the DU PG fourth/spot admission list on 22 December from 10 am to 24 December up to 5 pm.

Candidates should keep in mind that the online fee payment facility against the fourth admission list will close on 25 December at 11:59 pm. Students are advised to pay the admission fee within the stipulated timeline. They should also download the confirmation page for further admission process. It is to be noted that the DU PG spot round admission process will be conducted online via the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) admission portal.

Find the schedule here:

https://admission.uod.ac.in/userfiles/downloads/PG%20Notice%2019.12.2022.pdf

Here’s how to check the DU PG 4th admission list 2022:

Step 1: Go to admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the “Fourth spot round admission list” link when available on the homepage.

Step 3: The fourth admission list will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates will have to check for their name and roll number on the fourth admission list.

Step 5: Save and download the admission list for reference.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for admission purposes.

For postgraduate courses, the university is admitting students through Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) this year. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official page for more updates and information.

