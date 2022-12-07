The DU PG Admission 2022 second merit list is scheduled to be released by the Delhi University (DU) today, 7 December. The applications for the same will start from 8 December. The results are going to be announced on the official website of DU du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in. DU is using the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 for admissions into postgraduate courses in the university this year. But the Common University Entrance Test postgraduate (CUET- PG) will be adopted from next year for admissions into all postgraduate courses. The first admission list was announced for M.A Geography, M.A German, M.A French, M.A Hispanic, M.A Italian, M.A Linguistic, and other courses.

Earlier, the DU also put out the first admission list for M.Sc Biophysics, M.Sc Microbiology, M.Sc Biochemistry, M.Sc Human Development and Childhood Studies, M.Sc Resource Management Design Application, and more. You can check more details regarding the admission list by having a look at the official notification here – admission.uod.ac.in/userfiles/downloads/28112022_Press-Release.pdf.

Similarly, the second admission list is set to be released for these courses today. Applicants can apply against the DU PG second merit list from 10 am on 8 December to 11:59 pm on 9 December. Then, colleges are going to verify and approve admissions of the candidates who have applied against the second merit list. The process will be held from 10 am on 8 December to 1 pm on 10 December. The payment against the second merit list has to be made till 10 December (11:59 pm) by the candidates. The third merit list is likely to be released on 12 December and the admission process against this list will end on 15 December.

Eligibility criteria for admission into postgraduate courses in DU:

Candidates are required to have completed their bachelor’s degree from a recognised institution.

The minimum needed marks for the admission vary according to the programme.

The postgraduate courses provided by the affiliated colleges of the university have no requirement for minimum age, except for those where AICTE (All India Council of Technical Education), MCI (Medical Council of India), and the BCI (Bar Council of India) have prescribed a minimum required age.

