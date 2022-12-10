DU PG Admission 2022: Marks update window opens, check details here

University of Delhi (DU) has opened the DU PG Admission 2022 marks update window today, 10 December, 2022. The provision for updating graduation marks has been made by the DU for admission to its postgraduate (PG) programmes. Today is the last date for making payment against the DU PG second merit list. The merit list is created on the basis of candidates’ DUET 2022 scores. For admission into courses like MA, MSc, and MCom, the National Testing Agency (NTA) held the DUET exam 2022 from 17 to 21 October via online mode. Candidates who upload their undergraduate grades will now be considered in the subsequent list/s based on their merit and the availability of seats in the specific programme and department.

Candidates can upload their graduation marks till 12 December at 12 PM. However, before updating the DU PG application form, students will need to convert their CGPA into a percentage.

The third merit list is going to be declared on 12 December. Candidates can apply for it between 13 and 14 December. Then, the DU colleges will verify and approve the PG admission for students who applied against the third merit list. Candidates can make the payment against the third merit list by 15 December.

Eligibility criteria for admission into PG courses of DU

Candidates must have completed their bachelor’s from an accredited institution to be eligible for postgraduate admission.

The minimum required percentage of marks varies as per the programme.

There is no minimum age requirement for postgraduate courses provided by the university’s affiliated colleges, except for those where a minimum age has been set by the Medical Council of India (MCI), the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), or the Bar Council of India (BCI).

In a latest development, DU has announced 75 per cent fee concession for candidates belonging to the category of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) taking PG admissions in DU colleges from this year. The tuition fee for PG admission will remain the same according to the new fee structure starting from this academic year. However, students will need to pay Rs 100 and Rs 900 for the University Student Welfare Fund and University Development Fund, respectively.

