DU PG Admission 2022 against fifth admission list begins; check schedule here

Delhi University has begun the online admission process against the fifth admission list for postgraduate (PG) programmes today, 27 December 2022. The university released the fifth admission list for PG programmes on 26 December. Candidates whose names are mentioned on the DU PG fifth admission list can accept the seat and apply for further admission process on the official website. As per the schedule, the deadline to fill out the online registration form and even upload all the relevant documents is 28 December 2022 up to 5 pm. The departments or colleges will verify and approve the admission of candidates who applied against the fifth admission list from 27 to 29 December 2022. Students are advised to pay the requisite fee against the DU PG fifth merit list by 30 December 2022.

Check the fifth admission list schedule here.

Find the fifth admission list here.

Here are the steps to register for DU PG Admission 2022:

Visit the official website.

Search and click on the PG admission portal on the main page.

Then log in with the registered email ID and password.

Fill up the application form without any mistakes and upload all the relevant documents.

Pay the admission fee and submit the form.

Save and download the admission letter.

Keep a printout of the DU PG admission form for further use.

While applying for admission, candidates will have to upload scanned images or PDF documents of Class 10 certificate (date of birth proof), passport-size photograph, signature, valid ID proof, and caste certificate.

The DU PG fifth admission list comprises the candidates’ names, form number, category, college name, course, and sub-category. It is to be noted that the university prepared the fifth admission list for PG programmes on the basis of qualifying examination marks provided by the applicants.

