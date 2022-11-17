DU NCWEB UG Admission 2022 special cut-off ends today; check details here

The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) under Delhi University will conclude the admission process against the special cut-off today, 17 November. Candidates can apply on the official website of NCWEB at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in till 11:59 pm.

It is to be noted that this special admission is for female candidates who did not take admission in the earlier three cut-off rounds.

“The first special cut-off is for those candidates who were eligible but could not/did not take admission in the earlier three cut-offs for whatsoever reasons,” the notification reads.

NCWEB released the first special cut-off on 15 November for Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) programmes.

Here’s how to check the cut-off DU NCWEB Admission 2022:

Step 1: Go to NCWEB’s official web page at ncweb.du.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on the special cut-off list that is on the admission tab

Step 3: The Delhi University special cut-off list will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check and download the cut-off list

Step 5: Keep a printout of the DU NCWEB Admission 2022 cut-off for further reference.

Check the direct link here: https://ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in/

The DU NCWEB cut-off 2022 comprises the candidate’s category, college, and course-wise score based on the best of four subjects scored by applicants in Class 12. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 scores will not be taken into consideration for Delhi University NCWEB admission process.

Candidates who have secured admission earlier in any of the three cut-off lists (in any course/college of the University of Delhi) will not be eligible to partake in the special cut-off process. Meanwhile, the cancellation option for candidates will be suspended during the first special cut-off.

As per the schedule, the respective colleges will complete the admission process against the special cut-off by 18 November. The fourth cut-off list will be released by NCWEB on 22 November.

For more updates, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of NCWEB on a regular basis.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.