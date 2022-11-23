DU NCWEB UG Admission 2022 begins against fourth cut-off list, check details here

Delhi University has begun the online admission process for its Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) against the fourth cut-off list today, 23 November 2022. Candidates can submit the applications by visiting the official website at ncwebadmission.uod.ac. As per the official notice, the online admission process will end tomorrow, 24 November at respective teaching centres. Candidates are advised to pay the application fee by 25 November 2022. The university released the fourth cut-off list for the NCWEB admissions 2022 on 22 November. The cut-off list was released for BA and BCom programmes. Candidates can download the cut-off list from the official web page at admission.uod.ac.in.

“Details of the cut-off percentage of marks (Fourth Admission List) at which admissions to above courses will be offered by different Centres of the Board are given in the enclosed chart,” reads the notification. Once the online application window closes, the respective college will have to approve the applications of the candidates by 25 November 2022 up to 5 pm.

Read the official notice.

Here’s how to check the fourth cut-off list for DU NCWEB Admissions 2022:

Step 1: Go to NCWEB’s official website at ncweb.du.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘admissions’ tab that is on the home page.

Step 3: On the new page, click on the ‘NCWEB’ tab (left-hand side).

Step 4: The cut-off list for BA and BCom courses will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates are advised to choose according to their course and download the list for future use.

DU NCWEB Cut off BA.

DU NCWEB Cut Off BCom.

It is to be noted that only female candidates can apply for admission under the NCWEB. No male applicants are allowed to register for any of the available courses. The courses at NCWEB are planned to allow women candidates to support themselves financially by working five days a week and attending classes on weekends.

DU will release the NCWEB fifth cut-off list on 29 November 2022. The university will also publish a special drive cut-off list for scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), and other backward class (OBC) category applicants on 6 December 2022.

