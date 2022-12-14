DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022: Application process begins today, check steps to apply

Delhi University has revised the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) Post Graduate Admission schedule. The new schedule may be checked on the official web portal of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in. As per the announcement, candidates whose names are there on the admission list can apply from 10 am on 14 December to 11:59 pm on 15 December 2022. It is to be noted that the verification and admission approval of registered candidates will happen between 14 and 16 December 2022. Candidates need to know that the deadline to pay fee for the first admission list will end on 16 December 2022.

The second list will be released on 19 December 2022. The application window will be open between 20 and 21 December 2022. Verification and admission approval of candidates who applied against the second admission list will happen till 22 December 2022.

Here is the direct link for the DU NCWEB PG admissions revised schedule notice.

What are the steps to register yourself for DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of DU Admission at admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Fill in your DU registration details and click on submit.

Step 4: Fill in the DU NCWEB application form and make the payment of application fees.

Step 5: Once done, submit the form.

Step 6: Your DU NCWEB registration will get complete.

Step 7: Download your page and keep a hard copy of your DU NCWEB form for future need.

Here is the direct link to apply for the DU NCWEB PG admissions.

For more related details on the DU NCWEB admission process, candidates can check the official site of Delhi University.

