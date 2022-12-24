DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022: 3rd merit list releasing today; check steps to download

Delhi University will release the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) postgraduate (PG) admission 2022 third merit list today, 24 December. Students who applied for admission to PG courses can check the third merit list on the official site of the University of Delhi (UoD). After the release of the third merit list, the application process for DU NCWEB PG 2022 admission will begin on 26 December 2022. As per the revised schedule, the registration process will end on 27 December 2022. The respective colleges/institutes will verify and approve the admission of candidates against the third admission list from 26 to 28 December 2022. The fee payment process against the third merit list will be conducted till 28 December 2022.

The DU NCWEB PG 2022 third merit list will include the college name, category, and course-wise scores. While making the online payment, students have to log in to the postgraduate admission portal. If required, subsequent admission lists or schedules will be notified by the UoD, an official notice mentions. The DU NCWEB third admission list will be available in PDF format.

Here’s how to check/download DU NCWEB PG 2022 Admission third merit list:

Visit the official site of DU Admission.

On the home page, search and click on the DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 third list link when available.

The DU NCWEB PG admission 2022 third merit list will appear on the screen.

Check, save and download the page for admission purposes.

Keep a hard copy of the third merit list for further use.

Check the DU NCWEB PG 2022 Admission Schedule here:

DU PG NCWEB 3rd Merit List: 24 December 2022

Application process to begin: 26 December 2022

Last date for admission against DU PG NCWEB 3rd merit list: 27 December 2022

College/institute to complete approvals for admission: 26 to 28 December 2022

Last day of payment: 28 December 2022.

For more details, keep checking the official page of the Delhi University.

