DU NCWEB PG 2022 admissions against third merit list begin today

The University of Delhi is commencing the admission process against DU Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board Postgraduate (NCWEB PG) 2022 third merit list for postgraduate (PG) programmes today, 26 December 2022. Aspirants can apply for the DU NCWEB PG admission against third merit list through the official web portal. The university released the third admission list for subjects including English, Hindi, Mathematics, Philosophy, History, Political Science and Sanskrit. According to the revised schedule, the registration process will conclude on 27 December 2022. The respective colleges/institutes will be verifying and approving the admission of candidates against the third admission list from 26 to 28 December 2022. The fee payment process against the third merit list will happen till 28 December 2022.

What are the steps to download the DU NCWEB PG Admission third merit list?

Go to the official web portal of DU Admission.

Search and click on the DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 third list link available on the homepage.

The DU NCWEB PG admission third merit list will then be displayed on the screen.

Check, save and download the DU NCWEB page for admission purposes.

Keep a hard copy of the DU NCWEB third merit list for further use.

Here is the direct link to check the DU NCWEB merit list.

Here is the DU PG NCWEB admission schedule:

The admission against DU PG NCWEB 3rd merit list will conclude on 27 December 2022.

The college/institute will give approvals for admission between 26 to 28 December 2022.

The last day to make the fee payment is 28 December 2022.

For more details, keep a check on the official web portal of the Delhi University.

