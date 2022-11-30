DU NCWEB: 5th cut off for BA, B.Com released; check details
Delhi University will announce a special drive cut-off for the candidates from Schedule Caste (SC), Schedule tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs)
The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) has released the DU NCWEB fifth cut-off 2022 list today, 29 November. The 5th cut-off list has been declared for BCom and BA courses at du.ac.in. NCWEB will permit the candidates to register online against the DU NCWEB 5th cut-off list from 30 November at 10 AM to 1 December at 11:59 PM at respective teaching centres. The detailed cut-off percentage along with the 5th admission list at which admissions to above courses have been offered by different Centres of the board has also been released.
Here’s how you will download the DU NCWEB 5th Cut off 2022
Step 1: Registered candidates need to go to the official web portal at admission.uod.ac.in.
Step 2: Then go to the NCWEB section and the 5th cut off list will be displayed on the screen.
Step 3: Check NCWEB Admissions section.
Step 4: Then candidates will then be required to click on the relevant course name.
Step 5: Candidates will then be required to keep a copy of the same for future reference.
Here is the direct link to check the DU NCWEB cut off for B.Com.
For BA programme, here is the direct link.
Admissions at Miranda House and Hansraj College are closed for BCom programmes. The highest cut-off for BCom courses for candidates from the General Category in the NCWEB fifth cut-off list is 70 percent at SGGSC and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, which is followed by Vivekananda College at 65 percent marks.
Delhi University will release a special drive cut-off for the candidates belonging to schedule caste (SC), schedule tribe (ST) along with those from backward castes (OBC) category candidates on 6 December.
