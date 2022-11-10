Delhi University has recently released the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) third cut-off list today. Aspirants can check the college-wise third cut-off for DU NCWEB Admission 2022 on the official web portal. The DU NCWEB 3rd cut-off list has been released for BA and BCom programmes. The admission process for the NCWEB college starts from today, 10 November, and will end at 11:59 pm on 11 November. Colleges are required to complete the approvals for admission against the third cut off till 12 November. The last date for payment of fee by candidates can be done till 13 November. The admission to DU NCWEB will be on the basis of best of four subjects’ marks of candidates in the qualifying or class 12 exams and not the CUET scores.

What are the steps to download the NCWEB merit list?

Step 1: Visit the official NCWEB web portal.

Step 2: Scroll down and go to the admission tab on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: On the left side, go to the NCWEB tab.

Step 5: The 3rd cut-off list for BA (Programme) and BCom courses will get displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Click according to the course applied for and download the same.

Here is the direct link to check the DU NCWEB merit list:

According to the DU NCWEB third cut-off list for BA courses in Economics and Political Science, the Miranda House has the highest college-wise cut-off for candidates General category students at 87 percent, followed by Hansraj College that has recorded 86 per cent marks and Jesus and Mary College that stands at 83 percent. The highest cut-off for BCom course for the general category at Miranda House is 88 percent followed by Hansraj College at 87 percent.

It is to be noted that only female aspirants can apply for admissions under the NCWEB, and no male candidate is allowed to apply or get admission in any of the available courses.

