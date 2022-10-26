DU NCWEB 2022: Admissions against first cut-off list begin at du.ac.in, read details
The University of Delhi has begun the admission process against the first cut-off list of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (DU NCWEB 1st cut-off). Candidates can submit their application at admission.uod.ac.in or du.ac.in
The University of Delhi (UoD) has begun the admission process against the first cut-off list of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (DU NCWEB 1st cut-off) today, 26 October 2022. Delhi University has commenced the admission process for BA and BCom courses. Candidates who have scored equal to or more than the required cut-off marks can submit their application forms at admission.uod.ac.in or du.ac.in. Delhi University on 25 October released the first cut-off list under the NCWEB. As per the admission schedule, the online admission process began from 10 am onwards. The admission process will be conducted at the respective centers. The deadline to register is 28 October 2022 at 11:59 pm.
The highest cut-off this year for the BCom course is 95 percent at Jesus and Mary College (JMC) and Miranda House College. For the BA course, the highest cut-off touched 94 percent.
Here’s how to check the first cut-off list for the DU NCWEB Admissions 2022:
Step 1: Go to the NCWEB’s official website at ncweb.du.ac.in.
Step 2: Search and click on the ‘admissions’ tab which is on the main page.
Step 3: As the new page opens, click on the ‘NCWEB’ tab (left side of the page).
Step 4: The cut-off list for BA and BCom courses will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Candidates need to choose according to their course and download the first cut-off list.
Step 6: Keep a printout of the list for future needs.
Here’s the direct link to Delhi University NCWEB BA cut-off list.
Here’s the direct link to Delhi University NCWEB BCom cut-off list.
It is to be noted that only female eligible candidates can apply for admission under the NCWEB. The courses at NCWEB are planned to allow women to support themselves financially by working five days a week and attending classes on weekends. There are a total of 26 designated centres for undergraduate students and one for postgraduate.
