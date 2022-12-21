The University of Delhi (UoD) has begun the admission process against the Special last Cut-Off to BA and BCom courses of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) today, 21 December. Candidates whose names are mentioned on the last special cut-off list can apply for admission here. As per the official notice, the admission process has started from 10 am onwards. Candidates will be able to apply till 22 December 2022 up to 11:59 pm. Following that, colleges will complete the approval for admission against the Special last Cut-Off by 5 pm on 23 December. It is to be noted that the deadline for fee payment by candidates against the special last cut-off list is 25 December 2022 till 5 pm.

UoD released the DU NCWEB last special drive cut-off 2022 list yesterday, 20 December.

Read the official notice here.

Find DU NCWEB special last cut-off 2022 for BA programme here.

Find DU NCWEB special last cut-off 2022 for BCom. here.

The above-mentioned list is for those students who were eligible but could not/did not take admission in the earlier five cut-off lists. Candidates who have secured admission in any of the earlier cut-off lists in any programme or college of the UoD will not be allowed to participate in the last special drive cut-off list.

Candidates who are interested can register themselves to a single programme or college by ensuring that they meet the required eligibility condition. Also, merely applying under the last special drive cut-off does not guarantee admission to the candidate. No grievances will be entertained by the university in case a candidate fails to register or pay the fees (if approved) within the stipulated time period mentioned in the official schedule.

The second merit list of NCWEB postgraduate (PG) admissions was issued on 19 December 2022. Candidates can apply against the second merit list till 11:59 pm on 21 December.

